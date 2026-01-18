UAE’s Day of Solidarity Gave Travelers The VIP Treatment!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
The UAE knows how to celebrate unity, and this year’s Day of Solidarity was no exception!
From cool souvenirs to a jaw-dropping light show, travelers were treated to an unforgettable experience. Here’s a breakdown of all the epicness that went down:
These fun little keepsakes were the perfect touch to make their trip feel even more unique. Talk about starting a visit in style!
It was like something straight out of a movie! The whole city was glowing in red, green, white, and black. The celebration left everyone in awe and definitely turned up the vibes.
It wasn’t just about the lights and pins, it was all about celebrating the UAE’s unity and pride. Whether it was through the stunning light shows or the thoughtful gifts, the whole day was a reminder of how strong the bond is here, making everyone feel connected.
