News
These Long Weekend Deals At UNISAT Ajman Will Make You Go OMG!
The long weekend is here, and if you’re looking at non-stop party scenes…
Whether you’re planning a casual get-together, marking a special occasion, or simply looking to stock up, Unisat Ajman has just the bottle for you. But don’t wait too long…
These offers are only available while stocks last.
FYI…
NO TAX!
NO LICENSE NEEDED!
NO RESTRICTIONS!
Here’s what you can grab during the OMG June Offer:
- Bombay Sapphire, LTR — AED 59
- Chivas Regal 18yr, 75cl — AED 165
- Dewars White Label, LTR — AED 39
- Glenfiddich 18 Year Malt, 70cl — AED 239
- Glenlivet Malt Scotch 12 Yrs, 75cl — AED 99
- Grey Goose, LTR — AED 85
- Hendricks, LTR — AED 109
- Hennessy V.S.O.P, LTR — AED 249
- Hennessy VS, LTR — AED 179
- J.W Gold Reserve, LTR — AED 139
- J.W Blue Label, 75cl — AED 499
- Jack Daniel Whisky, LTR — AED 65
- Jack Daniels McLaren, 70cl — AED 55
- Monkey Shoulder, LTR — AED 109
- Patron Silver, LTR — AED 135
For the hops lovers:
- Peroni Nastro Azzurro Bottle 24X33Cl — AED 99
- Heineken Beer Bottle 33cl — AED 89
- Stella Artois BTL 5% 24X33CL — AED 99
And of course, the bubbles:
- Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut, 75cl — AED 199
- Pommery Brut Royal, 75cl — AED 145 for 1 bottle / AED 799 for 6 bottles
- Armand De Brignac Brut Gold NV, 75cl — AED 899
- Dom Perignon Brut, 75cl — AED 799
- Don Julio 1942, 75cl — AED 599
Sounds too good to be true? It’s not. Unisat Ajman is just a short drive and ready to make your June celebrations unforgettable with prices this good!
No tax. No license hassle. No restrictions. Just browse, pick your favourites, and enjoy the savings.
When?
– Sunday – Friday from 9am – 1am
– Saturday from 9am – 2am
