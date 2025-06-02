News

These Long Weekend Deals At UNISAT Ajman Will Make You Go OMG!

Anika Eliz Baby
By

The long weekend is here, and if you’re looking at non-stop party scenes…

Whether you’re planning a casual get-together, marking a special occasion, or simply looking to stock up, Unisat Ajman has just the bottle for you. But don’t wait too long…

These offers are only available while stocks last.

FYI…

NO TAX!
NO LICENSE NEEDED!
NO RESTRICTIONS!

Recommended

OMG! Offers Are Back At Windmill Ghantoot – Perfect For Your Long Weekend!OMG! Offers Are Back At Windmill Ghantoot – Perfect For Your Long Weekend!Dubai-Based Trèsind Studio Is The First Ever Indian Resto To Get Three MICHELIN StarsDubai-Based Trèsind Studio Is The First Ever Indian Resto To Get Three MICHELIN Stars11 Best Cookies In Dubai11 Best Cookies In Dubai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unisat Ajman (@unisatajm)

Here’s what you can grab during the OMG June Offer:

  • Bombay Sapphire, LTR — AED 59
  • Chivas Regal 18yr, 75cl — AED 165
  • Dewars White Label, LTR — AED 39
  • Glenfiddich 18 Year Malt, 70cl — AED 239
  • Glenlivet Malt Scotch 12 Yrs, 75cl — AED 99
  • Grey Goose, LTR — AED 85
  • Hendricks, LTR — AED 109
  • Hennessy V.S.O.P, LTR — AED 249
  • Hennessy VS, LTR — AED 179
  • J.W Gold Reserve, LTR — AED 139
  • J.W Blue Label, 75cl — AED 499
  • Jack Daniel Whisky, LTR — AED 65
  • Jack Daniels McLaren, 70cl — AED 55
  • Monkey Shoulder, LTR — AED 109
  • Patron Silver, LTR — AED 135

For the hops lovers:

  • Peroni Nastro Azzurro Bottle 24X33Cl — AED 99
  • Heineken Beer Bottle 33cl — AED 89
  • Stella Artois BTL 5% 24X33CL — AED 99

And of course, the bubbles:

  • Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut, 75cl — AED 199
  • Pommery Brut Royal, 75cl — AED 145 for 1 bottle / AED 799 for 6 bottles
  • Armand De Brignac Brut Gold NV, 75cl — AED 899
  • Dom Perignon Brut, 75cl — AED 799
  • Don Julio 1942, 75cl — AED 599

Sounds too good to be true? It’s not. Unisat Ajman is just a short drive and ready to make your June celebrations unforgettable with prices this good!

No tax. No license hassle. No restrictions. Just browse, pick your favourites, and enjoy the savings.

Call 0561199527 / 0561199520 for more deets…
Find their location right here – Unisat Ajman location
When?
– Sunday – Friday from 9am – 1am
– Saturday from 9am – 2am

Post Views: 81
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service