Uptown Dubai Is Serving Looks, Vibes & Seriously Good Food

There’s a new hotspot in town and it’s quickly becoming the place to eat, drink, and hang out. Uptown Dubai, anchored by the striking Uptown Tower, is shaping up as a must-visit for foodies and vibe-seekers alike, with bold flavours, standout venues & that perfect mix of energy and elegance.

Big flavours & bold venues

At the heart of it all is the SO/ Uptown Dubai Hotel, home to a lineup of exceptional dining and nightlife spots. Start with The Citronelle Club, where Asian flavours meet French finesse. Think Biang Biang Soft Shell Crab, Wok-Fried Wagyu & Kung-Pao Chicken, elevated yet approachable dishes perfect for date night or a special dinner.

Celeste is your glam go-to for upscale bar vibes, live entertainment, and sleek plates like Burrata Grattinata, Wagyu Tagliata, and shiso tuna to pair with your cocktail. If you’re in the mood for a smooth day-to-night transition, Savant shifts from a chill lounge to a chic bar after sundown, serving up Shrimps Al Ajillo, smoky Short Ribs, and light bites like Avocado Salad with crispy beef bacon.

Comfort food fans, Brasserie Uptown is your haven. With rich pastas, tangy tartares, and a rotating business lunch menu, it’s perfect for everything from casual bites to work lunches, served in a setting that’s as polished as it is laid-back.

Chill cafés, coastal feels & more to come

Need something more low-key? Uptown Social brings a relaxed, pet-friendly café vibe, with all-day breakfasts, specialty coffee, and wholesome dishes like Caprese Benedict and Vegan Sweet Potato Bowls. Ideal for early starts, remote workdays, or weekend chillouts.

If you’re craving a coastal escape in the city, SUR Dubai channels Mediterranean charm with standout dishes like Grilled Octopus on fava purée, Crab Ravioli in saffron sauce, and the unique Crispy Fish Manti. It’s more than just great food…expect live music, ladies’ nights, Turkish Sundays, and aperitivo sessions that bring the Aegean spirit to Dubai.

The buzz is just getting started

The Atrium is quickly becoming the social heartbeat of the district, while The Plaza is set to bring even more culture, art, and live shows into the mix soon. Uptown Dubai is where good food meets great energy.

Important Bits:

Where: Uptown Dubai – Google Maps

Top Spots: SO/ Uptown Dubai Hotel, The Citronelle Club, Celeste, Savant, Uptown Brasserie, SUR Dubai, Uptown Social

Pet-friendly café: Uptown Social