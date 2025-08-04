A UAE Citizen Calls Out The Rise Of Vaping In Malls And Indoor Public Spaces

Clear rules, stricter checks, and a reminder: vapes AREN’T welcome indoors…

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

A tweet on X sparked the conversation

Dr. Ali Al Ameri took to X recently to call out the growing trend of people casually vaping inside malls and other indoor public spaces. Also, his post pointed out how common it’s become, even in hospitals. He urged authorities to step in and set clear rules to stop this “unhealthy and uncivilized” behavior.

And Dubai Municipality was quick to respond

The post didn’t go unnoticed. Yup, Dubai Municipality responded fast, confirming they’re taking action in coordination with shopping malls to keep indoor areas smoke-free, including e-cigarettes.

1/4 مرحباً علي

شكراً لتواصلكم مع بلدية دبي اتخذت بلدية دبي، متمثلة بإدارة الصحة والسلامة، حزمة من الإجراءات بالتنسيق مع مشغلي مراكز التسوق بهدف الحد من ظاهرة التدخين، وتشمل هذه الإجراءات ما يلي: — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) July 29, 2025

Here’s what’s being done:

The city is stepping up efforts to stop indoor vaping, and these are the key measures:

Clear no-smoking signs (including vapes) at all mall entrances and corridors

Security and staff will now actively remind visitors to follow the rules

Shops, restaurants, and kiosks must warn customers and display proper signage

Smoking is banned near entrances/exits, only allowed in designated areas at least 7 meters away

FRIENDLY REMINDER:

Vaping Indoors = BIG NO. Smoking (yes, that includes vapes) isn’t allowed in public indoor spaces. Consequently, this includes malls, restaurants, offices, and hospitals. It’s all about keeping the air clean and making sure everyone stays healthy.

Break the rule? You could be hit with a fine… and nobody wants that.

Moreover, Dubai’s cracking down, signs are going up, and staff are watching. So keep it clean, take it outside, and let’s keep public spaces vape-free for everyone.

The Lovin Dubai Show: Shk. Mohammed, Lost Bag, Dubai Airport Test, 27 Driving Attempts, Voice Career

READ NEXT: Dubai YouTuber AboFalah Was Stranded In Europe For 55 Days After Losing His Passport

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.