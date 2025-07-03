WATCH: This Viral Fujairah Road Plays Music When You Drive Over It

Beethoven… but make it Fujairah.

Only in the UAE can your car literally play music while you drive with no speakers, no Bluetooth… just your tires and some genius engineering on a random road. And yep, it’s kind of amazing.

Fujairah’s road just went full symphony mode

There’s a stretch of Sheikh Khalifa Street in Fujairah that turns into a musical track when you drive over it. It’s 750 metres long and plays a tune from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, all thanks to specially placed grooves in the asphalt. Basically, your tires become the orchestra.

But how does it work?

Engineers added rumble strips to the road. But here, they’re spaced perfectly so when you drive over them at around 105 km/h, the vibrations create musical notes. The faster (or slower) you go, the more off-key it gets, so better stick to the speed limit for the FULL concert experience.

A smart idea…

Shoutout to the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy! They made this happen to mix music into everyday life and promote the arts. It’s the first musical road in the UAE and the Arab world, and honestly, it’s giving very much “art meets science meets wow.”

The internet is LOVING it

The musical road has already gone viral, with people online losing it over how cool and creative it is. Like, imagine just vibing on your morning drive and suddenly… bam, you’re part of a live Beethoven set. People are snapping their experience, and it’s just incredible.

If you’re ever in Fujairah (about an hour from Dubai), don’t miss this. It’s fun, random, and kind of magical. Just drive straight, keep the speed steady, and enjoy the free concert.

