Viral Video Sparks Debate On The Price Of Water At Restaurants In Dubai

Kris Fade just made everyone agree on one thing—and it’s about water.

Yes, you read that right. Dubai-based Aussie-Lebanese radio host Kris Fade went on a mini TikTok rant—and for once, the internet collectively nodded in agreement.

AED 100… just on water

Kris was out dining with his fam of six when he noticed something bizarre: his water bill was AED 100. No gold flakes, no magic—just good old H2O. The restaurant served non-local water and 330ml bottles, which spiked the cost. Naturally, Kris had a PSA moment.

He believed that restaurants should serve local water brands and a full-size water bottle.

He’s got a point…

For context: a 500ml bottle of Mai Dubai (local brand) is just AED 0.79 in Carrefour, while VOSS clocks in at AED 5.79 for the same size. Multiply that by a big table—and yeah, the water bill starts to look like a brunch buffet… unfortunately.

But let’s be fair. Restaurant owners aren’t just rolling in profits. They’ve got high rent, rising salaries, utility bills, licensing fees—the list goes on. Every drop adds up (literally and financially), so pricing often reflects that.

Everyone’s ACTUALLY agreeing online?!

What’s more shocking than Kris’s water bill? The fact that everyone seems to be on the same page. Social media comments rolled in with full support.

It’s rare to see this level of unity online—but leave it to Kris Fade to unite the internet over bottled water.

