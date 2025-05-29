News

Visit Qatar Has Your Festive Plans Covered This Eid Al Adha

By
eid al-adha festivities visit qatar 2025

When Eid rolls around in Qatar, the vibes shift. The mornings get quieter, outfits get fancier, and every household is either handing out Eidiyah or waiting to cash in.

And this Eid Al Adha? It’s looking bigger, brighter, and better than ever…

And if you’re wondering how to keep up with everything happening across the country, the Visit Qatar app is your ultimate sidekick!

From top events and live shows to cultural gems and food deals, the app keeps your Eid plans sorted, all in one place.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Qatar (@visitqatar) 

Stretching over four joyful days, Eid Al Adha marks the end of Hajj and brings with it powerful Islamic traditions. The day begins with early morning prayers — no call to prayer, just a spiritual gathering of thobes, kaftans, and peaceful hearts. While mosques are often male-only spaces, women usually pray at home in their finest attire, ready to join the day’s celebrations.

Then comes the qurbani, a symbolic sacrifice inspired by Prophet Ibrahim (A.S), where those who can afford to do so distribute meat to family, friends, and the less fortunate

It’s not just a ritual; it’s an act of compassion that ties the community together!

But wait, the celebrations don’t stop at prayer and sacrifice. Visit Qatar has the inside scoop on everything happening across the country… from family feasts to fireworks, and cultural parades to live entertainment in Katara and Aspire Park.

And the little ones? They’re all about the Eidiyah!

Decked out in adorable traditional outfits, they go door-to-door singing songs, collecting gifts, and soaking in every bit of the festive magic.

visit qatar eid al-adha festivities at desert falls

Anddd here’s where Visit Qatar App comes in clutch…

Whether you’re planning your Eid brunches, scouting out last-minute suhoor spots, or just looking to dive deeper into local traditions – Visit Qatar’s mobile app has it all in one place!

From exclusive offers to cultural experiences, the app helps you:

  • Discover top events during Eid

  • Explore Ramadan and Eid traditions

  • Access iftar/suhoor deals near you

  • Stay updated with real-time happenings across Qatar

Download the app now and make this Eid unforgettable!

So gear up in your finest, bring the joy, share the blessings, and let Visit Qatar guide you to every unforgettable moment this Eid!

Post Views: 0
Sponsored Logo
Visit Visit Qatar's Official Website
Visit Qatar On Instagram
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service