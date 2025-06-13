Visit Qatar Launches ‘Ala Hawak’ And It’s Screaming Summer Goals!

Qatar isn’t just about football and skyscrapers-it’s packed with surprises! Go beyond the hype and discover ‘moments made just for you!’

Visit Qatar just dropped a fresh new campaign called ‘Ala Hawak’ – and it’s here to officially make Qatar the summer destination of the region

Designed to reel in GCC visitors, this campaign is turning heads with one simple message: Qatar’s got it all, and it’s all waiting for you!

Whether you’re rolling with family, your besties, or a special someone, ‘Ala Hawak’ — it is literally ‘moments made just for you!’. From luxurious staycays to beach escapes and cultural deep-dives, Qatar is serving up summer on YOUR terms.

This means:

Chilled-out island getaways

World-class shopping in frosty-cool malls

Air conditioned attractions

A buzzing dining scene that’ll satisfy every craving

Art, culture, spas, beach clubs… the whole glam package

Visit Qatar launched ‘Ala Hawak’ to spotlight Qatar’s vibrant summer season and remind the GCC that Qatar is more than a pitstop – it’s a destination!

Whether you’re chasing adrenaline, looking for a family-friendly getaway, or planning a couple’s retreat, Qatar ticks every box.

And here’s the best part folksss… it’s all super accessible!

With world-class hospitality, dreamy landscapes, and curated experiences for every kind of traveller, Qatar is making sure this summer hits different. So, whether you’re craving a quiet poolside moment or planning your next big adventure, ‘Ala Hawak’ is your sign to do summer your way – the Qatari way.

So pack the sunscreen, prep the group chat, and get ready to see Qatar like never before!