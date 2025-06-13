Visit Qatar Launches ‘Ala Hawak’ And It’s Screaming Summer Goals!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Qatar isn’t just about football and skyscrapers-it’s packed with surprises! Go beyond the hype and discover ‘moments made just for you!’
Designed to reel in GCC visitors, this campaign is turning heads with one simple message: Qatar’s got it all, and it’s all waiting for you!
Whether you’re rolling with family, your besties, or a special someone, ‘Ala Hawak’ — it is literally ‘moments made just for you!’. From luxurious staycays to beach escapes and cultural deep-dives, Qatar is serving up summer on YOUR terms.
Chilled-out island getaways
World-class shopping in frosty-cool malls
Air conditioned attractions
A buzzing dining scene that’ll satisfy every craving
Art, culture, spas, beach clubs… the whole glam package
Whether you’re chasing adrenaline, looking for a family-friendly getaway, or planning a couple’s retreat, Qatar ticks every box.
With world-class hospitality, dreamy landscapes, and curated experiences for every kind of traveller, Qatar is making sure this summer hits different. So, whether you’re craving a quiet poolside moment or planning your next big adventure, ‘Ala Hawak’ is your sign to do summer your way – the Qatari way.
So pack the sunscreen, prep the group chat, and get ready to see Qatar like never before!
