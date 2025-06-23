WATCH: A Man’s Slippers Melted In Dubai’s Heat

50°C heat, melting flip-flops, and a wall of humidity the second you leave the AC. But it’s Dubai. And it’s still beautiful.

Slippers are going through it…

A video on TikTok showed a man laughing as his slippers began melting while he was walking outdoors in Dubai. He appeared to struggle slightly as the heat melted the front of the slippers, making it difficult to lift his feet from the pavement. The clip was captioned, “It’s so hot in Dubai your sliders melt and the floor is hotter than lava,” highlighting the intense summer temperatures the city is currently experiencing. While it’s a funny moment, it’s worth noting that poor-quality materials or old flip-flops could also be to blame.

Let this be your friendly reminder: if you’re stepping out, maybe don’t do it in rubber sliders. Or better yet, don’t do it at all between 11AM and 5PM.

But remember… always stay hydrated!

This comes as the UAE crosses the 49°C mark in many parts of the country—yes, that’s 120°F for anyone watching from abroad. Still, life in Dubai doesn’t stop. Delivery drivers are still powering through, outdoor workers are hustling through cooler night shifts, and residents continue their days as if this is just another day in the city. Because, honestly, it kind of is.

