WATCH: The UAE Successfully Evacuates Citizens And Residents From Iran

A country that looks after its people. Love to see it.
The operation saw citizens grouped based on their locations to ensure safe and smooth transit, proving once again that the UAE leaves no one behind. Their reactions when they landed into the UAE’s Al Bateen airport was so heartfelt, check it out:
They were safely transported by land to Turkmenistan, where they were warmly received and housed in a hotel, under the watchful eye of UAE Ambassador Ahmed Al Hamli. Health checks were swiftly carried out, and throughout the entire process, the team ensured every individual was looked after with care and dignity.
On Thursday, the evacuees were flown to Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi, with special transport ready to take them directly to their homes.
Grateful for a nation whose compassion knows no borders!
