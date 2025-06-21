News

WATCH: The UAE Successfully Evacuates Citizens And Residents From Iran

Anika Eliz Baby
By

A country that looks after its people. Love to see it.

In a brilliant show of efficiency and care, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with its embassies in Iran and Turkmenistan, carried out a rapid and well-coordinated evacuation of dozens of UAE citizens and residents from Iran.

The operation saw citizens grouped based on their locations to ensure safe and smooth transit, proving once again that the UAE leaves no one behind. Their reactions when they landed into the UAE’s Al Bateen airport was so heartfelt, check it out:

 

The group were treated with the utmost respect and safety

They were safely transported by land to Turkmenistan, where they were warmly received and housed in a hotel, under the watchful eye of UAE Ambassador Ahmed Al Hamli. Health checks were swiftly carried out, and throughout the entire process, the team ensured every individual was looked after with care and dignity.

On Thursday, the evacuees were flown to Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi, with special transport ready to take them directly to their homes.

This rescue isn’t just a mission—it’s a powerful reminder of the UAE’s unwavering commitment to its people and residents, no matter where they are.

Grateful for a nation whose compassion knows no borders!

