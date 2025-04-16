Weekend Hotlist: 5 Must-Do Things in Dubai

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Whether you’re into music, laughs, or magical moments, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your top 5 list of where to be and what to see this weekend in Dubai!
The iconic Dubai Fountain is taking a break for a major glow-up! Catch the final shows before it temporarily shuts down. This is your last chance (for a while) to enjoy the world’s largest performing fountain in all its choreographed glory.
What: Dubai Fountain’s final shows before renovations
When: Until Saturday, April 19 – every 30 mins from 6 PM
Where: Downtown Dubai
Price: Free!
Dive under the sea for a magical family-friendly musical! The Little Mermaid comes to life with unforgettable characters, catchy tunes, and a heartwarming story, all set at the stunning Jumeirah Beach Hotel.
What: A musical adaptation of The Little Mermaid
When: Saturday, April 19 – Sunday, April 20
Where: Meyana Auditorium, Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Price: From 110 AED
Calling all party people! Dance the night away with Grammy-nominated DJ Diplo, along with Sam Oui and Anrey, at one of Dubai’s most electric venues. Expect deep beats, live vibes, and massive energy.
What: Diplo live with Sam Oui & Anrey
When: Saturday, April 19
Where: Bohemia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Price: From 100 AED
Need a mood boost? Get ready for big laughs with Maher Matta, Eman El-Husseini, and Valentina as The Laughter Factory rolls through Dubai and Abu Dhabi. A top-tier comedy night that’s perfect for a friends’ night out.
What: Stand-up comedy show with international comedians
When: Friday, April 18 – Saturday, April 26
Where: Multiple venues including Dukes The Palm, The Agenda, Radisson Damac Hills, The Club Abu Dhabi & more
Price: From 160 AED
A true musical legend takes center stage! Join Omar Khairat, the master of contemporary Arabic compositions, for a breathtaking performance that blends East and West in perfect harmony. A night of musical brilliance awaits.
What: Live concert by legendary composer Omar Khairat
When: Friday, April 18
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Price: From 150 AED
That’s your weekend wrapped! Pick your vibe: music, comedy, family fun, or a little bit of everything!
