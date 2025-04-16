Weekend Hotlist: 5 Must-Do Things in Dubai

Whether you’re into music, laughs, or magical moments, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your top 5 list of where to be and what to see this weekend in Dubai!

5) Watch the Last Dubai Fountain Show

The iconic Dubai Fountain is taking a break for a major glow-up! Catch the final shows before it temporarily shuts down. This is your last chance (for a while) to enjoy the world’s largest performing fountain in all its choreographed glory.

What: Dubai Fountain’s final shows before renovations

When: Until Saturday, April 19 – every 30 mins from 6 PM

Where: Downtown Dubai

Price: Free!

4) The Little Mermaid at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Dive under the sea for a magical family-friendly musical! The Little Mermaid comes to life with unforgettable characters, catchy tunes, and a heartwarming story, all set at the stunning Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

What: A musical adaptation of The Little Mermaid

When: Saturday, April 19 – Sunday, April 20

Where: Meyana Auditorium, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Price: From 110 AED

Book here

3) Diplo, Sam Oui & Anrey Live at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Calling all party people! Dance the night away with Grammy-nominated DJ Diplo, along with Sam Oui and Anrey, at one of Dubai’s most electric venues. Expect deep beats, live vibes, and massive energy.

What: Diplo live with Sam Oui & Anrey

When: Saturday, April 19

Where: Bohemia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Price: From 100 AED

Get tickets

2) The Laughter Factory – April Edition

Need a mood boost? Get ready for big laughs with Maher Matta, Eman El-Husseini, and Valentina as The Laughter Factory rolls through Dubai and Abu Dhabi. A top-tier comedy night that’s perfect for a friends’ night out.

What: Stand-up comedy show with international comedians

When: Friday, April 18 – Saturday, April 26

Where: Multiple venues including Dukes The Palm, The Agenda, Radisson Damac Hills, The Club Abu Dhabi & more

Price: From 160 AED

Get Your Tickets

1) Omar Khairat Live at Coca-Cola Arena

A true musical legend takes center stage! Join Omar Khairat, the master of contemporary Arabic compositions, for a breathtaking performance that blends East and West in perfect harmony. A night of musical brilliance awaits.

What: Live concert by legendary composer Omar Khairat

When: Friday, April 18

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Price: From 150 AED

Book now

That’s your weekend wrapped! Pick your vibe: music, comedy, family fun, or a little bit of everything!

READ NEXT: Dubai Authorities Discuss Remote Work And Flexible Hours To Ease Traffic

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!