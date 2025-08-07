WEEKEND HOTLIST: Dubai’s first indoor festival, camping by the lake and more

From Dubai set to witness its first-ever indoor festival to a candle-making workshop to brighten up your weekend to a one-of-a-kind second-hand book fair, there is something for everyone this weekend.

Here are some activities to check out so you can get the fun started

7. Get a taste of Dubai’s first indoor festival experience

AfroLOUD is turning up the heat this summer with its Kingdom Festival, the city’s first-ever Afro Indoor Summer Festival. Step into the Kingdom and experience a once-in-a-lifetime indoor festival experience where your favorite Afro sounds collide.

From world-famous vibes to sold-out festivals and shows across the world, get ready for a genre-defining takeover headlined by South Africa’s biggest DJs, bringing the raw, soul-shaking sounds to Dubai. This event is expected to feature a stellar lineup, with South African Grammy Award-winning artist/producer Zakes Bantwini and Swazi DJ and record producer Uncle Waffles confirmed.

Where? Zabeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre

When? Saturday, August 9

6. Go camping if you’re feeling adventurous

Escape the city and experience the beauty of Love Lake, Dubai, with your family. Starting at AED 150 per person, the Love Lake Camping tour provides the perfect getaway from Dubai’s bustling life. A BBQ grill and equipment will be provided for the foodies, along with chairs, tables, tents, and an icebox with water and soft drinks. Bird-watching is also on the list of activities to do. Make unforgettable memories at this super scenic spot!

Where? Love Lake Dubai

When? Every Saturday of August

5. Beat the heat at this new poolside spot

Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, has unveiled the fully reimagined Al Sama Pool Bar – a stylish and contemporary space that promises an elevated outdoor experience. Think soft music, a laid-back vibe and light bites — the perfect way to recharge and live in the moment. From healthy snacks to comfort food, the updated menu has something for everyone, plus a variety of cocktails to match the summer mood!

Where? Al Habtoor Grand Resort

When? Weekdays for AED 200 and weekends for AED 300 per person

Children between five and 15 can enter for free!

4. Get your mind working at the Sunday Quiz Night

Who said Sundays have to be boring? Spike Bar is hosting a night of trivia, teamwork, and a tad bit of friendly competition at the Emirates Golf Club this weekend. Bring your brain, your mates, and your best guess game! But you can also attend solo and choose your own fun team from the other participants at the venue.

Where? Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club

When? Every Sunday until August 31

3. Support Inclusivity at Dubai’s new Mallathon challenge

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan has just launched the Dubai Mallathon – a free, community fitness initiative taking place every day throughout August. Nine malls across Dubai will open from 7 am to 10 am for the public to run or walk at their own pace, choosing from 2.5km, 5km, or 10km.

Team AngelWolf will take Rio (22, a Person of Determination) to one of the participating malls every morning at 7 am to run 5km+ using his adapted racing chair. You’re invited to run or walk alongside him or even take a turn pushing Rio in his chair for part of the way (just like HH Sheikh Hamdan did during the Dubai Run!). Bring your friends, your family, or your work team (a great way to start the day before work!) – Rio loves the company, and it’s an unforgettable experience in real-life inclusion.

2. Take your kiddos to the second-hand book fair

Dubai Culture has begun the ‘Second-Hand Book Fair’, held alongside the ‘Dubai Public Library’ Summer Camp. The fair promotes the concept of book sustainability by encouraging reuse within the community, aiming to spread culture and knowledge across all age groups with symbolic prices starting at AED 3, 5, and 10.

Where? Al Twar Library

When? Until August 15

Time? Sunday to Thursday: 8 am to 8 pm | Friday: 8 am to 12 pm

1. Get creative at a candle-making workshop

Spend a creative Saturday making beautiful candles — with brunch & snacks included! Make sure to book your slots beforehand.

The timings are as follows:

Flower Candle Workshop (11AM–2PM)

Ice Cream Candle Workshop (3PM–6PM)

Prices: AED 399 each | Combo Deal: AED 350 each if you join both!

Where? Copthorne Hotel Deira

When? August 9

