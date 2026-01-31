What UAE Travelers Should Know About Nipah Virus Precautions Abroad

As reports of Nipah virus cases surface in parts of Asia, it’s natural for UAE residents with upcoming travel plans to have questions.

The short answer from doctors here? There’s no need to panic or cancel trips, but staying informed is key

Here’s what you should know before you fly.

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease, meaning it spreads from animals to humans.

The primary carriers are fruit bats, with transmission also reported through pigs and contaminated food. In some cases, it can spread from person to person, but health specialists stress that this typically requires close contact.

The World Health Organization has listed Nipah among its top 10 priority diseases (alongside Covid-19 and Zika) because of its potential to cause outbreaks. That said, medical experts consistently point out that Nipah does not spread easily like Covid-19 but requires care and awareness.

At present, there is no approved vaccine or specific treatment for Nipah virus. Care focuses on managing symptoms and preventing spread.

The 2026 outbreak

The most recent Nipah case this year has been reported in the Indian state of West Bengal. Following this, several Asian countries have stepped up airport screening and precautionary measures for arriving passengers.

Countries that have tightened airport health checks include:

Pakistan

Thailand

Hong Kong

Vietnam

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Other countries, including Nepal, Taiwan and China, have also announced enhanced monitoring and screening protocols.

Should UAE travelers be worried?

The situation does not warrant alarm, particularly because UAE is considered a no-risk region for Nipah virus. Which also means passengers flying out of the country are not subject to special screening, because of their point of origin.

However taking a few precautions could always help.

If you’re flying to or transiting through countries with heightened alert levels, be prepared for additional checks. Health authorities advise travelers to:

Stay updated on local health advisories and international screening rules

Arrive early at airports to allow time for health questionnaires or checks

Communicate symptoms honestly if asked by officials

And for travelers, especially for those traveling to areas where cases have been reported, few practical steps can be taken to ensure you stay clear:

Avoid close contact with people who appear unwell

Maintain good hand hygiene

Avoid eating uncovered or street-cut fruits

Do not consume raw or unregulated food products

In areas experiencing outbreaks, travelers are also advised to avoid hospital visits unless absolutely necessary.

No need to cancel travel plans

For most UAE residents, travel can continue as planned. WITH this one takeaway – Stay vigilant, follow basic hygiene practices, and keep yourself informed.

But there’s no need to put your suitcase back in storage just yet.

