WIN! 40 Pairs Of Tickets For Lovin Dubai’s Exclusive VIP Premiere Of Dangerous Animals

Dangerous Animals starring Jai Courtney and Hassie Harrison will premiere in the GCC on May 29.

We’re giving 40 people the opportunity to join us at a VIP Lovin Dubai movie screening – a whole week earlier!

Get ready to dive into the heart-pounding thrills of Dangerous Animals at its exclusive launch party, where you’ll experience this electrifying shark-horror thriller before anyone else! With Jai Courtney’s chilling performance as a deranged serial killer and Hassie Harrison’s fierce fight for survival, this film blends gritty suspense with wild.

This exclusive premiere promises an immersive experience with a chance to mingle with fellow horror fans. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate Sean Byrne’s bloody, retro-styled masterpiece in style.

How it works: This is an exclusive VIP screening of the premiere, and 40 Lovin fans will win a pair of tickets each. Enter below!

Psst! You must be available to attend the May 29 event. Winners will be notified by email ahead of the premiere.

Registration opens by: 7:00 PM

Seated by: 8:00 PM

Dangerous Animals will open to the public on June 5, and here are the TOP reasons it should be on your summer blockbuster hitlist

1. The plot is too good to pass up

Dangerous Animals combines the terror of a serial killer thriller with shark horror, creating a fresh and intense survival story. The plot follows Zephyr, a surfer abducted by a shark-obsessed killer who feeds his victims to sharks, offering a gripping mix of psychological horror and visceral action that stands out from typical genre films.

2. The film is bursting with standout performances

Jai Courtney delivers a captivating and chilling performance as the sadistic serial killer Tucker, with critics praising his unhinged energy and ability to steal scenes. Hassie Harrison also shines as the resilient and resourceful Zephyr, making her a compelling heroine audiences will root for. Their dynamic drives the film’s emotional and suspenseful core. Check out the trailer below to see what we mean!

3. A visceral and fun horror experience you can’t say no to

Directed by Sean Byrne, known for The Loved Ones and The Devil’s Candy, the film is a lean, bloody, and darkly humorous ride that doesn’t shy away from gore or tension. Its retro exploitation vibe, practical shark effects, and enthusiastic reception at Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight make it a perfect summer horror flick for fans seeking thrills and entertainment.

