News

Budget-Friendly Airline Wizz Air Will Stop All Abu Dhabi Flights Starting This September

By

Yep, it’s official… the budget airline is packing up its UAE base.

If you were planning a low-cost escape from Abu Dhabi with Wizz Air, you might need a Plan B. The airline just announced it’s suspending all flights in and out of the UAE capital starting September 1, 2025.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

So… what happened?

Wizz Air says it’s been a bumpy ride lately. Between hot weather affecting engine reliability, ongoing geopolitical challenges, and limited market access, the airline couldn’t keep operations running as planned. In short, their UAE plans didn’t go as expected.

Recommended

A Restaurant Bill Of AED54,000 Was Covered By One Person In This Friends’ GroupA Restaurant Bill Of AED54,000 Was Covered By One Person In This Friends’ GroupUAE Residents Applying For A US Visa Will Soon Be Charged This Much Additional FeeUAE Residents Applying For A US Visa Will Soon Be Charged This Much Additional FeeA Man in Dubai Has Been Jailed For 3 Years For Stealing Money From A Company’s LockerA Man in Dubai Has Been Jailed For 3 Years For Stealing Money From A Company’s Locker

Is this a goodbye forever?

For now, yes… at least from Abu Dhabi. But Wizz Air isn’t disappearing. They’re shifting focus back to their core routes in Austria, Italy, the UK, and across Eastern Europe, where flights are steadier and demand’s still high.

Wizz has also been flying out of DXB to Bucharest and Budapest, but it’s not clear yet if those will be affected. No confirmation on that front, but fingers crossed they stick around.

Don’t panic if you’ve got a Wizz Air ticket booked

Wizz Air says they’ll contact you directly to sort out refunds or other travel options. So don’t panic… they’ve got it covered.

The Lovin Dubai Show: Abdu Rozik Detained, Dubai Hits 45°C, Soudi Pregnant, AED 247K Robbery

READ NEXT: Dubai Residents Say Summer 2025 Heat Feels Bearable So Far

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone. 

Post Views: 632
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service