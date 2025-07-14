Budget-Friendly Airline Wizz Air Will Stop All Abu Dhabi Flights Starting This September

Yep, it’s official… the budget airline is packing up its UAE base.

If you were planning a low-cost escape from Abu Dhabi with Wizz Air, you might need a Plan B. The airline just announced it’s suspending all flights in and out of the UAE capital starting September 1, 2025.

So… what happened?

Wizz Air says it’s been a bumpy ride lately. Between hot weather affecting engine reliability, ongoing geopolitical challenges, and limited market access, the airline couldn’t keep operations running as planned. In short, their UAE plans didn’t go as expected.

Is this a goodbye forever?

For now, yes… at least from Abu Dhabi. But Wizz Air isn’t disappearing. They’re shifting focus back to their core routes in Austria, Italy, the UK, and across Eastern Europe, where flights are steadier and demand’s still high.

Wizz has also been flying out of DXB to Bucharest and Budapest, but it’s not clear yet if those will be affected. No confirmation on that front, but fingers crossed they stick around.

Don’t panic if you’ve got a Wizz Air ticket booked

Wizz Air says they’ll contact you directly to sort out refunds or other travel options. So don’t panic… they’ve got it covered.

