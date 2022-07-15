World’s Most Beautiful Sights: Sheikh Zayed Mosque And Dubai Fountain

Can you believe it? Out of 267 cities, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Dubai Fountain ranked as one of the World’s Most Beautiful Sights. That’s not all, these attractions are the only two that Kuoni mentioned in its list out of the entire Middle East!

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranked 8th out of 20 of the World’s Most Beautiful Sights list

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque had 8,831 mentions on Trip Advisor’s “Things To Do” list. All these comments called the Grand Mosque “beautiful” in their review.

Just look at how gorgeous it is in this photograph taken by @i2avid.

The Dubai Fountain ranked 11th out of 20 on the list

The Dubai Fountain had 7,269 mentions on Trip Advisor’s “Things To Do” list. All these comments called the Dubai Fountain “beautiful” in their review.

And can you blame them? The Dubai Fountain is a MARVEL to witness, just look at how entrancing it is!

