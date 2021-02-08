Famous YouTuber Anncy Twinkle Gets Scammed By A Shady Real Estate Agent In Dubai

Anncy’s struggle with house hunting and being cheated on by agents and landlords is basically why the best of us have second (3rd… 4th… 5th) thoughts on moving out.

Finding properties through real estate agents is a tricky bizz, you either find yourself a genuine agent OR end up with a floozy con artist looking to give his wallet a good cash pump.

Many a time these agents charge tenants unreasonable commission rates, (AED1.5k and above) and also insist on a security deposit which they promise to return at the end of the contract… but eventually find faults or loopholes to keep the deposit for themselves. This is EXACTLY what YouTuber, Anncy Twinkle had to deal with during her house-hunting process.

Boasting of 824K subscribers on YouTube and 204K followers on insta, this Indian beauty exposed the shady real estate scene that she had to deal with, and told it as it is.

“The worst thing is that these men, they think that I’m a woman, so I’m stupid & dumb…. like you can take her for a ride…” – Watch till 2:24

*Warning: The video consists of explicit language*