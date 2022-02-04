LISTEN: The Humble Cup Of Tea Means Big Business According To One Dubai Founder

The DUBAI WORKS show is where Smashi TV interviews the business leaders who make a difference in this great city. From founders to CEO’s, we talk in-depth about their industry, their business models and get to know what has made them successful.

The show’s host is Richard Fitzgerald, founder of Augustus Media, publishers of Lovin Dubai, Lovin Saudi and Smashi.

In this week’s episode, Laura Manning joins the show. Laura is The Founder & Managing Director of BRW Society, an eco-friendly and sustainable tea brand, that places an emphasis on quality and affordability.

BRW Society knows the importance a cup of tea. Laura shares that the simple act of making a cup of tea, from filling the kettle, to taking a sip from your favourite cup, is important for your well-being. Laura’s grandmother lived by the motto ‘one cup of tea at a time’, and she shared how the simple act of enjoying a cup of tea helps you pause, reflect and simply in the moment. BRW Society is capitalising on the simple cuppa, focusing on the core health benefits and bringing us tea, in a bigger, brighter, and bolder way. The humble cup of tea is humble no more!