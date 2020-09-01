LISTEN: The Gurus Of Hospitality Reveal How A Luxury Travel Startup Was Born

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Dubai’s hospitality gurus, Paul Mallee and Rami Shamaa, Co-Founders & Managing Directors of Maison Privee. Maison Privee – that’s all about the short-term luxury vacation rentals in Dubai – is the brainchild of Paul Mallee and Rami Shamaa.

Maison Privee is a virtual hotel brand offering high standards of accommodation and service focused on corporate visitors and discerning tourists. It was set up in 2017, due to the growth in demand for short-term vacation rentals in Dubai, coupled with the emergence of globally recognized distribution platforms such as Airbnbs.

In April 2018, they closed a Series A funding round at USD $4,000,000 and are now rapidly expanding throughout Dubai. In this Dubai Works episode, we will discuss the journey of how the business was created, establishing a new offering in the real estate market, and talk about tourism & rental trends post-global pandemic.

Paul Malee & Rami Shamaa Co-Founders & Managing Directors of Maison Privee discuss startup opportunities in the region: