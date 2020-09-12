LISTEN: Renowned Career Expert Reveals How Priorizitng Mental Health Is The KEY To Excelling Performance

Renowned Career Expert Reveals How Priorizitng Mental Health Is The KEY To Excelling Performance

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Gaj Ravichandra – a renowned International Career Path Strategist & Executive Coach based in Dubai. Ravichandra is also the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Kompass Consultancy.

Ravichandra is a recognised high-performance coach, psychologist and talent expert. He has worked with leading global organisations, Government Departments, Educational institutions and sporting teams to deliver real outcomes.

For 20 years, Gaj has worked with leading organizations, individuals, sporting companies and business schools to enhance productivity and accelerate growth.

Gaj Ravichandra, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Kompass Consultancy discusses the importance of prioritizing mental health in order to succeed in your career: