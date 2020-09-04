LISTEN: Learn About What It Takes To Build A Communications Agency That Has Some Of The Biggest Clients In The Market

How do you build a PR and communications agency that creates a legacy?

In this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Katie Harvey, co-founder of Q Communications.

Q Communications is celebrating its 10 years in business and has bases in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London and Manchester. It specializes in fully integrated PR, Social Media & Influencer Marketing and has clients such as Aldar Properties, Reebok, Hyatt – to name a few!

Katie Harvey speaks about how Q communications came to be, shares her advice on running a successful agency, and more.

She also talks about female leadership, what the pandemic has been like for the business, and how the agency’s leadership handled these uncertain times.

In this episode of Dubai Works, we have discussed women in leadership and lessons Katie Harvey, Co-founder of Q Communications, learnt from 10 years of running a company. LISTEN to full interview: https://t.co/JhxcSggM3e@q_comms pic.twitter.com/hWivFDamkc — SMASHI Business | سماشي (@smashitv_en) September 3, 2020

Follow Dubai Works wherever you listen to your podcasts

Spotify

Anchor

Apple Podcast