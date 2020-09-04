د . إAEDSRر . س

LISTEN: Learn About What It Takes To Build A Communications Agency That Has Some Of The Biggest Clients In The Market

How do you build a PR and communications agency that creates a legacy?

In this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Katie Harvey, co-founder of Q Communications.

Q Communications is celebrating its 10 years in business and has bases in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London and Manchester. It specializes in fully integrated PR, Social Media & Influencer Marketing and has clients such as Aldar Properties, Reebok, Hyatt – to name a few!

Katie Harvey speaks about how Q communications came to be, shares her advice on running a successful agency, and more.

She also talks about female leadership, what the pandemic has been like for the business, and how the agency’s leadership handled these uncertain times.

 

