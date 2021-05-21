LISTEN: The Founder Of BeSoji Talks All Things Buying And Selling Cars

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Kashif Bhaor, the CEO & Director of BeSoji.

Kashif has been working in the automotive industry his entire career. He worked in marketing for Dubizzle.com and Dubaicars.com. He was also a journalist for YallaMotor.com. He’s always had a passion for cars so he founded 86 Club UAE which is the largest 86/BRZ Club In the GCC.

During the pandemic, Kashif decided it was time to venture out into the wild world of startups and created BeSoji