LISTEN: Omar Jackson Of OJ Lifestyle Talks About How To Be Reppin’ Life By Turning Your Passions Into Profits

Omar Jackson Of OJ Lifestyle Talks About How To Be Reppin’ Life By Turning Your Passions Into Profits

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by the homegrown success story, Omar Jackson, Founder of OJ Lifestyle. OJ Lifestyle is a new lifestyle brand that focuses on entertainment, fashion and social responsibility.

Omar Jackson’s story is nothing short of inspiring. His passion for entrepreneurship was realised at the early age of 13until now as a partner in a private equity firm. He recently launched his lifestyle brand – OJ Lifestyle – focuses on key elements including Experiences, Fashion and Social Sustainability. The brand includes a membership app, a gym, a fashion line and more.

In this episode of Dubai Works, we will talk about his story, the brand, the app and Omar Jackson’s passion for racing:

An inspiring mindset: Omar Jackson is all about persistence, drive and turning your passions into profits!

