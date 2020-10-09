LISTEN: The Entertainment Industry During A Pandemic - Get The Inside Deets From The CEO Of Book My Show Himself!

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Sudhir Syal, CEO for the Middle East and Head Of Global Trading, of Book My Show Middle East, a leading online entertainment destination.

The company started out as a pure online ticketing platform for movies into an end-to-end management agency of live entertainment events including music concerts, live performances, theatricals, sports and more. Sudhir has had previously lead Book My Show Indonesia as it’s CEO and came to this region in 2019.