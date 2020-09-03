Latest
4 Eye Makeup Palettes That’ll Give You These Flossy Looks For 1/10th The Price
Why shed out big bucks to get the EXAACTT same looks that these quality and affordable palettes can get you for less than half the priceee?!
6 quality makeup products that'll give you these exact looks at much more affordable rates!
8. UCANBE 21 Colors Belonging Pigmented Eyeshadow Makeup Palette: A non-expense brand with results that look 10 on 10!!
Promising review:
“Product was as pictured. Very good packing. When u have such brands in the market who will go for such an expensive brand. Didn’t expect it will b so good.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 45.00.
7. Let your killer eyes do all the talking on your night out with this Maybelline 24 Karat Smokey Eye Palette.
Promising review:
“Nice product and price.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 90.79.
6. Looks familiar?! This Highly Pigmented UCANBE 18 Colours Eyeshadow Makeup Palette is the much-adored version of one the best-selling eyeshadow palettes out there in the market right!!
Promising review:
” I’ve been looking for an affordable eyeshadow palette for a while and this one caught my eye. It really reminded me of the Huda Beauty eyeshadow pallete so I decided to buy it, and boy am I glad I did! The colours are so bright and pigmented and the metallic glittery colors are absolutely stunning and bright! For the price it’s unbeatable. 100% recommend.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 46.75.
5. Go haaamm with the shimmer from this Waterproof Ultra Pigmented Mineral Pressed Glitter Make Up!
Promising review:
“Love love love the pigment and the shine!!!! Could never use the glitter glue.. this totally changed everything!😍😍😍😍”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 43.00.
4. Amp up your entire look with some striking False Lashes that can do you no wrong whatsoever!
Promising review:
“In the picture it looks more natural but once I received them they are very long and dramatic. If you’re looking for something dramatic I’d say these are definitely it.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 17.88.
3. Ouuuu and don’t forget to add some drama with a touch of Maybelline New York’s Colossal Kajal With Argan Oil Eyeliner.
Promising review:
“Smooth and perfect precision.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 14.70.
2. Or if you’re looking for a smudge-proof option then this creamy rich long-wearing waterproof YSL Eye Pencil will be right up your alley!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 111.00.
1. Well you can’t really apply all this shamncy makeup with your hands now, can you?? So to make the application process a breeze chegggouttt this Marble Pattern Makeup Brush Set!!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 74.99.