5 Mirrors That Major Dubai Influencers Can NOT Get Enough Of 

Getting ready is an ART. The makeup, the contouring, baking, pics, selfies, catching the right light, etc. etc.

But the one most essential item to guarantee you the perfect look erratime is that magic mirror with makeup lights!!

5. Enhance your makeup experience with the all-new LUXFURNI Hollywood Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror w/12 LED Lights.

Promising review:

Buy it on Amazon for AED 199.00.

4. This Touch Control Design Mirror is large enough to be used for makeup, grooming, or even dressing. Stable tabletop design and 360 degrees angle adjustable, can suit your angle request and give you the perfect viewing angle.

Buy it on Amazon for AED 159.00.

3. Turn your makeup table to a profesh dressing room with this LED Tri-Fold Mirror!

Promising review:

Buy it on Amazon for AED 199.00.

2. This top-level Portable and Compact 3x Zoom-In Mirror clearly shows your face and flawless makeup!! Superb to put on eye makeup or yo’poppin highlight strokes.

Promising review:

It is beautiful and it deserves 5 stars.

Buy it on Amazon for AED 329.00.

1. An affordable Hollywood-style LED Makeup Mirror?! Don’t have the stomach to say no to that!

Promising review:

Buy it on Amazon for AED 50.00.

To browse shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.

Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.
