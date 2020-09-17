Latest
Give Your Dishwashing Laundry-Doing House-Mopping Hands Some Much Needed TLC With These 6 Hand Creams
Pamper your dry hands a little with these 6 moisturizing and fast-absorbing hand creams!
6. This Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Concentrated Hand Cream is specially formulated to rapidly heal dry and rough hands!!
Promising review:
Best hand cream for dry hands! Helps with the pesky flaky skin. Great for your personal mani-pedi kit or just at your desk at work.
Delivery was very fast (1 day). Overall very happy!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 28.76.
5. Small, portable, scented, handy and hella moisturizing!! This Shea Hand Cream from the Body Shop is baebaeBAE.
Promising review:
I have my hands constantly in water, and have several tubes of lovely scented hand cream all over the house. I used to pay over $13 per one ounce tube for L’Occitane, which I adore, but can’t justify that price for multiple uses each day. At $4.99, I bought many scents of this brand for the one ounce size. A very close second to L’Occitane, they are wonderfully scented and I have now switched brands. It’s like a BOGO for me! The grapefruit was nicely scented, but I always want double the fragrance, so I’m a scent hog! LOVE these scents from The Body Shop!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 29.00.
4. Made in France, this Multi-Active Cream for hands and nails is intensely enriching and a soothing fix to your dry hand woes.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 64.00.
3. Himalaya Nourishing Hand Cream caress for your hands with a non-grassy cream with oils of Almond, Olive and Sunflower that soothe your skin, help regenerate dry skin and provide long-lasting hydration.
Promising review:
It’s great. Does what it says it should do.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 13.25.
2. This rich Hydrating Hand Cream is formulated with soothing oatmeal and rich emollients to provide intense relief of dry skin and leave your hands feeling soft and smooth!!
Promising review:
I have very dry skin on my hands that tend to peel near the nail beds. I started to use this cream 3-4 times a day for the fist few days and now I have resorted to using it once before bed and once in the morning. The regular use of this cream has made my hands smooth and supple, with no dryness or peeling. I recommend this to anybody suffering with dry skin on their hands.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 21.67.
1. The Mavala Hand Cream works to quickly heal dryness in hands!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 41.99.