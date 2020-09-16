7 Halloween Items Because It’s Never Too ‘Early’ To Get Ready For October 31st Boo Pandemic or no pandemic, nothing can stop you from dressing up and creeping it REAL this Halloween 2020!

7. Dress up as the baddest boy around town this 2020!!!! With this COVID-19 Costume, the best dressed this Halloween is bound to go to you. Buy it from Amazon for AED 376.79.

6. Give your roomie/siblings a good ole’ scare by throwing in these super real looking Bloody Zombie Fingers in their morning cereal bowl on October 31 *CUE EVIL LAUGH* Buy it from Amazon for AED 32.27.

5. Home Halloween just levelled up on the hype with this Inflatable Alien Waterproof Costume. Promising review: “Buy it and have fun at home, enjoy it.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 102.99.

4. Pipe it up this Halloween with these PVC Reusable Zombie Blood Bags. Buy it from Amazon for AED 22.00.

3. OR you can skip all the gruesome costumes and lighten up the mood with this Quirky Unicorn Costume. Buy it from Amazon for AED 175.29.

2. Have your child’s face peeking out of this Inflatable Dinosaur T-Rex Costume and looking like the most adorable thing in za WORLD. Buy it from Amazon for AED 174.00.

1. Your kiddos will have so much fun when they wear this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo Muscle Shirt featuring sculpted muscles on the arms and chest. HAIYAAA! Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.45.