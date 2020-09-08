I Bought This Mini Portable Blender And Issa Solid 3.5/5 Stars

Was looking at portable blenders for legit forever and recently decided to give the most budget-friendly priced portable mixer on Amazon a go… and well it sure is something.

This USB Rechargeable Juicer works just fine… but that’s the thing it works just FINE.

If you’re looking for something that gets the work done, isn’t perfect but gets you the end product that you’re looking for then this reasonably priced blender is your guy.

On Amazon for AED 49.99.