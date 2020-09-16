Latest
Two Dubai-Based Spiritual Experts Are Rooting For This One Plant That Works As A Terrific Natural ‘Air Purifier’
From purifying the air and countering pollution to being a lucky plant, ex Dubai-based spiritual activists Ricardo and Nadine have given Prana, a Snake Plant a big, fat, LEAFY thumbs up!
Ricardo and Nadine are certified spiritual gurus and meditation teachers who often shine a light on the importance of well-being and self-awareness
PRANA is a Snake Plant. One of the best air purifiers. Super ideal for small apartments, rooms and people who are still developing green fingers.
More benefits:
Drought resistant
Abundant Oxygen Supplier
Counters internal & external pollution
Absorbs toxins like: benzene, xylene, trichloroethylene and formaldehyde
Is known for good luck
Plus, Prana plants/snake plants can absorb small amounts of cancer-causing pollutants as well.
The green aesthetics of this article is literally more than enough to have you craving for a house plant
If natural plants are too high maintenance for you, then liven up your space with a lil Prana charm with this Artificial Snake Plant.
Nearly Natural 87cm Artificial Tongue Plant In Plastic Pot With Moss Grass Arrangement For Office Home Garden Decoration – Snake Plant – Artificial Plants – Fake Plants
Promising review:
I love it 😻
Looks real & natural 🌱
Helpful
Buy it from Amazon for AED 181.51.
Or this Mini Faux Snake Plant will crank up your living room decor up a notch.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 215.06.
There’s also this matching Set of 4 Succulent Snake Plants kept all wrapped and ready to liven the aesthetics of your space!
Promising review:
I love this set of planters. They arrived today, in just one day, and I plan to use them for my larger indoor succulents. The drainage hole will make sure they don’t sit in water too long, which can be a big problem for succulents. I also really love the look of these. Succulents are so beautiful & I find white pots bring out their true colours the best💗
Buy it from Amazon for AED 144.73.
If you’re more concerned about the air purification of your home and not so much the aesthetics then chegggouttt this UV HEPA Home Air Purifier.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 229.00.