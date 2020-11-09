د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

There's A MASSIVE 11:11 Sale Happening Shortly & Here's A Sneak Peek Of The Deals You Can Bag

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

From Tuesday, October 11 to Thursday, October 12 two e-markets will be offering their customers the BIGGEST deals on all freggin’ categories and ahhhh is anyone else already ready with their wishlist?!

Starting from 12am on Tuesday, October 10 e-shoppers will find offers of all kinds, e.g. flash sales, buy 1 get 1 free offers, bundle offers, coupon savings and SOO much more.

Here is a quick sneak peek into the sweet deals that will be coming your way this 11:11, all courtesy noon and Amazon.

5. Save a whopping 100 bucks with you get this BLACK+DECKER Countertop Blender!

Best time to kickstart your morning smoothie ritual? Oh yes sir! Check more deets.

4. Save the coffee house splurges and get home this Drip Coffee And Espresso Machine With a Mug this 11:11.

This item is at AED 59 for the 11:11 sale… am I dreaming here?!

3. Save BIG BUCKS and score this healthy life-hack of a product: The AerOfry Black/Gold Air Fryer!

When life gives you a massive sale, you bag the air fryer before anything else.

2. Send your ancient microwave into retirement and shop this Black+Decker Microwave Oven with defrost functions and etc. for a mere AED 209.

Click HERE for more deets on this baby.

1. A kettle just makes life so much easier, so if you don’t have one then now’s the time to score this essential kitchen appliance.

Check out the deal prontooo.

Listen To The Lovin Daily: A Dubai Resident Is Running An Ultra-Marathon A DAY For 30 Days

To browse shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.

Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.
Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?