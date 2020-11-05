Latest
Your Little Paws Will Be Drooling Over These 6 Doggo Treats
Watching your doggie gobble up their fave treats may just be the BEST feeling ever.
To have that little bundle of joy get all waggy and excited for the special treatos that you searched far and wide to find is just LOVE.
So here are 6 doggy treats that will make you your pet’s favourite hooomaaaannnn!
*Note: Most of the noon products are available on noon express RN, meaning you can get same day (or tomorrow) delivery depending what time of the day you make your order. Handy!
6. These Natural Dog Treats make for some yummy and healthy post-walk munchies for your furbabzz!
5. Believe you me, you can NEVER go wrong with Biscrok Gravy Bones from Pedigree. Pedigree is just OG in life.
4. Who doesn’t love a multitasker?! And this 10-Piece Nutri Dent Fresh Breath Dental Chew freshens your doggo’s breath, thoroughly cleans your dog’s teeth and tastes mighty GOOD!
3. Nutritious and healthy, these Premium Chicken Strips can have your pets doing tricks you never knew they could!
2. A balanced diet and dental hygiene sorted with this Purina DentaLife Daily Oral Care Treats!
Get a pouch of 10 chews for AED 21.45.