4 ways AI PCs will make your life much easier at work

Are you looking for a smarter way to work and live? HP Inc has you covered through its wide range of sleek AI-powered devices, whether you’re working, creating, or gaming, anytime, anywhere.

HP Inc’s latest products reshape how the world of technology works. With the AI-powered devices delivering a smart experience, the company is building solutions adapted to different work environments, simplifying workflows and providing an unparalleled performance catering to the holistic needs of all users.

HP Inc’s latest ranges will leave you spoilt for choice

The HP EliteBook 8 GLi and the HP OmniBook X series are among the tech giant’s most recent products. Both ranges integrate AI features like noise cancellation, auto-framing cameras, and intelligent power management to make workflows seamless and enhance user experience. Fancy and fun at the same time!

While the HP OmniBook X series caters to the public at large, the HP EliteBook range is primarily for professionals.

1. Safety and design features that are at par with technological advancements

The AI PCs don’t just boast of a sustainable and eco-friendly design but include features that are in line with fast-moving developments in technology. Through HP Wolf Security for Business, the devices offer complete protection with features like HP Sure Click, HP Sure Sense, and HP Sure Start, safeguarding against malware and firmware attack

FUN FACT: In keeping with eco-conscious ideals, the HP OmniBook X series uses 50% recycled metals and 50% post-consumer ocean-bound plastics. A win-win situation right there!

2. The AI-powered devices are leading the game with adaptability

From the ultra-portable HP OmniBook X to the powerful HP EliteDesk 8 Tower G1i, HP offers a range of devices to suit various consumer needs, including two-in-one laptops like the HP OmniBook 7 Flip.

AI users have better relationships with their jobs, according to the 2024 HP Work Relationship Index

A second annual global study showed AI usage among knowledge workers surged to 66% in 2024, up from 38% last year and workers who use AI are 11-points happier with their relationship with work than their colleagues who don’t.

3. Improved communication during virtual meetings

Devices like the HP EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i are equipped with features such as AI-based noise reduction, echo cancellation, and dynamic voice leveling, ensuring clear communication during virtual meetings.

4. Roll out the red carpet for this one … A SUPERIOR BATTERY LIFE!

The HP OmniBook 5 series has an impressive battery life, offering up to 34 hours of usage on a single charge, making it an ideal choice for those who prefer to be on-the-go or mobile users.