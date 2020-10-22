9 Reasons Why You Should Be Down At Global Village For Its 25th Silver Jubilee Season

The mammoth entertainment hub in the UAE, Global Village is back with a BANG for their 25th Silver Jubilee season, and this looks like one promising affair. The region’s leading outdoor entertainment brand will be offering and promoting the biggest virtual concert and address the safety measures to welcome you and the fam to Global Village. Enjoy the one-of-a-kind cultural melting pot at its best between October 25, 2020, and April 18, 2021, during its 25th Silver Jubilee season. Whooppaaahhhh! Here are 9 reasons why you should be down at Global Village ASAAAPPP for its 25th Silver Jubilee Season

9. Well… the weather is kinda PERF for a trip to the OG and multifaceted entertainment hub in the country! Don’tcha think?

8. Shop from 26 amazing country pavilions, covering 78 cultures, including new additions from Russia, Cambodia and Vietnam! Check out more instalments at GV, here.

7. Choose from almost 200 international restos, cafes and street food vendors to feast up from! And this Season, Azerbaijani, Georgian and American Cuisine have been introduced to the extensive choice of culinary delights! Check out more instalments at GV, here.

6. Your little ones will get a kick out of the amazing new international and cultural shows on stage for kids! Kid favorites Ben & Holly, PJ Masks, and Chhota Bheem are now joined by Peter Rabbit, Octanauts, and Care Bears! Check out more installments at GV, here.

5. RIDES GALORE x100 At Global Village, FAM!!! New rides in Carnaval await you along with a thrilling new Stunt Show that will keep you seated at the edge of your seat.

4. Global Villages’ famous Ripley’s Believe It Or Not® Have Even More Weird Oddities Seriously why even bother travelling anywhere out of Dubai when Global Village has all the best global attractions under one roof… I mean sky. Ripley’s Believe It Or Not® at Global Village will be home to over 180 fascinating exhibits collected over 100 years!

3. Global Village is now open EARLIER on Saturdays: From 2 pm until 11pm During the 25th Silver Jubilee Season, Global Village will open earlier on Saturdays so guests can now enjoy the beautiful weather and the unique offerings and family fun from 2 pm until 11pm. Check out more instalments at Global Village, here.

2. Scratch valet! COVID times calls for Premium Self-Parking services that Global Village has all sorted out To enhance the guest experience, Global Village has replaced Valet Parking with Premium Self-Parking by Gate of the World! From State-of-the-art cashless payment services to complimentary masks for kids to thermal scanning and social distancing and masks, the Park is prepared to give the guests peace of mind during their visit as their comfort and safety is the top priority at Global Village.

1. No Global Village season is complete without a smashin’ concert, thussssssss the biggest virtual concert “Rockin’ 1000 Global Gig” on October 30 YAAASSS QUEENNNN!! Love that for these COVID times. In celebration of the 25th Silver Jubilee season, Global Village will host the biggest virtual concert “Rockin’1000 Global Gig” on the Main Stage with online streaming too on October 30, with performing musicians and singers from across the UAE and around the world. Rockin’1000 will play four cover songs at the concert that are ranked amongst the greatest rock songs of all time.