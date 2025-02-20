90’s Music Fans Are Rushing To Get Tickets For Michael Learns To Rock

Whether you’ve been a fan since the ‘90s or just stumbled upon their timeless tunes, get ready for a night of pure musical magic! This is your chance to witness history in the making as Michael Learns To Rock takes the stage. So, gather your friends, warm up those vocal cords, and prepare to sing your heart out to some of the most iconic ballads ever created!

A musical sensation is coming your way, and it’s bound to be an unforgettable night of singalongs, nostalgia, and pure magic.

Tickets HEREEEE!

For the first time ever, the legendary Danish band Michael Learns To Rock is taking over the Coca-Cola Arena on April 27, 2025—and if there’s one concert you don’t want to miss this year, it’s this one!

Formed in 1988, Michael Learns To Rock has been serenading the world with their heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies for over three decades. The band—featuring Jascha Richter on vocals and keyboards, Kåre Wanscher on drums, and Mikkel Lentz on guitar, has built an incredible legacy, selling over 11 million albums and amassing a staggering 1.5 billion streams worldwide.

Remember the first time you heard “The Actor”? Or the emotions that flooded in with “25 Minutes”? How about the soothing melodies of “Sleeping Child”, the heartfelt “That’s Why (You Go Away)”, and the ever-iconic “Take Me To Your Heart”? Their songs have been the soundtrack to countless love stories, road trips, and cherished memories. And now, fans in Dubai finally have the chance to experience them live!

As part of their “Take Us To Your Heart Tour”, Michael Learns To Rock is bringing their greatest hits and unmatched energy to the stage, for a night of feel-good nostalgia and electrifying performances. With a global touring history spanning over 800 concerts in countries like India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia, they’ve proven time and again that their music knows no borders.

The important bits

Date: April 27, 2025

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

Get your tickets HERE!