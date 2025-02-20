90’s Music Fans Are Rushing To Get Tickets For Michael Learns To Rock

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Whether you’ve been a fan since the ‘90s or just stumbled upon their timeless tunes, get ready for a night of pure musical magic! This is your chance to witness history in the making as Michael Learns To Rock takes the stage. So, gather your friends, warm up those vocal cords, and prepare to sing your heart out to some of the most iconic ballads ever created!
A musical sensation is coming your way, and it’s bound to be an unforgettable night of singalongs, nostalgia, and pure magic.
View this post on Instagram
Formed in 1988, Michael Learns To Rock has been serenading the world with their heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies for over three decades. The band—featuring Jascha Richter on vocals and keyboards, Kåre Wanscher on drums, and Mikkel Lentz on guitar, has built an incredible legacy, selling over 11 million albums and amassing a staggering 1.5 billion streams worldwide.
Remember the first time you heard “The Actor”? Or the emotions that flooded in with “25 Minutes”? How about the soothing melodies of “Sleeping Child”, the heartfelt “That’s Why (You Go Away)”, and the ever-iconic “Take Me To Your Heart”? Their songs have been the soundtrack to countless love stories, road trips, and cherished memories. And now, fans in Dubai finally have the chance to experience them live!
As part of their “Take Us To Your Heart Tour”, Michael Learns To Rock is bringing their greatest hits and unmatched energy to the stage, for a night of feel-good nostalgia and electrifying performances. With a global touring history spanning over 800 concerts in countries like India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia, they’ve proven time and again that their music knows no borders.
Date: April 27, 2025
Where? Coca-Cola Arena
Get your tickets HERE!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service