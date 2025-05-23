A CEO Shares The Reason Behind This Dubai Company’s 40-Year Success

They say time flies when you’re having fun — and for Minutes Quick Services, it’s been four decades of fixing, customizing, repairing, and delighting customers across the UAE!!!

This April, the one- stop- shop for everything from mobile repairs to cobbler services marked its 40th anniversary with a grand celebration that was spectacular!

Founded in 1984, Minutes Quick Services has grown from a humble repair hub to a trusted brand known for its premium customisation services, mobile and laptop repairs, watch fixes, clothing alterations, and even key cutting and graphics work.

Whether it’s saving your phone, stitching up your suit, or giving your kicks a second life, they’ve done it all…and done it well.

Plus they’ve got 42 locations across the UAE!!

Their epic anniversary bash brought together the heart and soul of the company: its team, loyal suppliers, and special guests who’ve been part of the journey.

The vibe? A blend of heartfelt nostalgia and forward- looking excitement!

CEO and Cofounder Naseer Ali Jihad took the stage to reflect on the company’s evolution and express heartfelt gratitude:

“Our success is built on the dedication of our team, the support of our partners, and the loyalty of our amazing customers. We wouldn’t be here without you.”

The event was filled with memorable moments, including the Long Service Awards for team members who’ve stuck by the company through thick and thin

One of the most touching highlights was a special tribute to the late Salwa Ajina, cofounder of Minutes Quick Services. A memorial plaque was unveiled in her honour, celebrating the lasting legacy she helped create — a legacy that continues to inspire innovation and integrity.

But it wasn’t all speeches and ceremonies — this was a celebration, w ith fun games, raffle draws, and mouth- watering food!

The team took time to laugh, bond, and look back at just how far they’ve come.

Looking ahead, Minutes Quick Services is not slowing down…

With expansion plans, a focus on innovation, and a strong commitment to sustainability, the company is ready for the next chapter. “We’re proud to champion eco-conscious practices — recycling repair materials, reducing waste, and encouraging customers to choose repairs over replacements. It’s about protecting our planet, one fix at a time,” said Naseer.

As it steps into the future, Minutes Quick Services remains grounded in its core values: craftsmanship, personalised service, and a genuine passion for helping people extend the life of the things they love.