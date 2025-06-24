Sponsored

A Fabulous Drink’s Festival Is Happening At Dubai’s Top Venues

By

Shaken, stirred, and very much in style — the Martini is having its moment across the UAE.

From Thursday, 19th June, to Thursday, 26th June, top bars across the Emirates will be serving signature Martinis in celebration of Martini Week — a toast to one of the world’s most iconic and loved cocktails

With its 22 hand foraged botanicals from the wilds of Islay, The Botanist Gin adds a new layer of depth and sophistication to this timeless classic.

From Mimi Kakushi to The Arts Club, and from The Bvlgari Bar to LPM, the UAE’s finest venues will be putting their own twist on the Martini — an experience not to be missed.

The Botanist Martini Week is running until Saturday June 28

Photographer Sambhav Mehra // Instagram: @BlackCamelMedia

Here’s a rundown of every venue taking part:

  • Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort
  • Bar Dali, The Opus by Omniyat
  • 1920, Icd Brookfield Place
  • The Arts Club, Icd Brookfield Place
  • S Bar, SLS Hotel
  • LPM, Gate Village No. 8
  • Blind Tiger, Jumeirah Al Naseem
  • Bahri Bar, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam
  • The Bvlgari Bar, Bulgari Resort Dubai Jumeira Bay Island

In Abu Dhabi, you can enjoy it at The Manhattan Lounge at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi.

Botanist is also available at a promotional price at African + Eastern stores for the rest of the month in honour of Martini Week.

Scan this QR code to check out the Digital Booklet:

Discover where to sip the perfect Botanist Martini — and taste the cocktail that’s setting a new global standard!

Post Views: 0
Sponsored Logo
African + Eastern is a company where diverse cultures, brands, skills and tastes from around the world come together to create the perfect blend.
Visit African + Eastern's Official Website
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service