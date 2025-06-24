A Fabulous Drink’s Festival Is Happening At Dubai’s Top Venues

Shaken, stirred, and very much in style — the Martini is having its moment across the UAE.

From Thursday, 19th June, to Thursday, 26th June, top bars across the Emirates will be serving signature Martinis in celebration of Martini Week — a toast to one of the world’s most iconic and loved cocktails

With its 22 hand foraged botanicals from the wilds of Islay, The Botanist Gin adds a new layer of depth and sophistication to this timeless classic.

From Mimi Kakushi to The Arts Club, and from The Bvlgari Bar to LPM, the UAE’s finest venues will be putting their own twist on the Martini — an experience not to be missed.

The Botanist Martini Week is running until Saturday June 28

Here’s a rundown of every venue taking part:

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort

Bar Dali, The Opus by Omniyat

1920, Icd Brookfield Place

The Arts Club, Icd Brookfield Place

S Bar, SLS Hotel

LPM, Gate Village No. 8

Blind Tiger, Jumeirah Al Naseem

Bahri Bar, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

The Bvlgari Bar, Bulgari Resort Dubai Jumeira Bay Island

In Abu Dhabi, you can enjoy it at The Manhattan Lounge at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi.

Botanist is also available at a promotional price at African + Eastern stores for the rest of the month in honour of Martini Week.

Scan this QR code to check out the Digital Booklet:

Discover where to sip the perfect Botanist Martini — and taste the cocktail that’s setting a new global standard!