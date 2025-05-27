Your Fave Abu Dhabi Spots Have Been Awarded The ‘Urban Treasure’ Title

No matter how long you’ve been living in Abu Dhabi, there are always a few older spots you keep going back to. From that tiny resto in the hidden alley or the jeweller who made your fave gold chain to the OG tailor who just knows how everything should fit…

These beloved Abu Dhabi gems are finally getting the praise and recognition they rightfully deserve with the prestigious Urban Treasures Accolade!

If you’re unfamiliar with the title, it’s an award given to homegrown, family-owned businesses that have been part of the Abu Dhabi community for the last 20 years. These are the places that continue to serve both current and future generations.

The 2024 edition celebrates classics like AlFarah Restaurant, Al Ain Pharmacy, Persian Carpets & Antiques Exhibition, and more. And now, the 2025 winners have been selected — and what a list it is!

Here are the 15 champions of 2025:

Khulood Club Gulf Pastry Zahrat Al Khaleej Nabulsia Sweets ORCHID TAILORING & EMBROIDERY SHOP MOHAMMED FAROOQ PERFUMES Al Jumaira Studio and Stores Al Yahar Modern Restaurant Kitchen Three Star Watches Shop Shawarma Ala AlRagef Cafeteria HAPPY YEMEN RESTURANT Ahmed Sultan Al Salami Trading and Importing Al Ain International Medical Polyclinic Nauras Baqala Cheese & Pickles Centre Al Sidr Natural Honey

The oldest business on this list began its journey in 1948, so you know this is a compilation of true Abu Dhabi hidden gems. You put in your votes for your favourite perfumery, cafeteria, restaurant, or sweet shop!

