The Burj Khalifa Lit Up For Liverpool FC x ‌‌adidas Comeback 25/26 Season Kit Launch‌

IT’S OFFICIAL!

adidas is back with Liverpool FC for the 2025/26 season… with an unmissable launch moment. After iconic runs together from 1985–1996 and again from 2006–2012, the Three Stripes and Reds reveal kits that speak to culture and legacy.

Let’s talk kits

Two fresh jerseys JUST dropped. A Home kit in a deep strawberry red with white stripes and a clean, athletic vibe, and an Away kit inspired by classic LFC looks with a cream base and retro black and red detailing. The Away crest even nods to the OG Anfield main stand from 1906. Each comes with matching shorts and socks, giving fans full control over their match-day fit.

Built for performance (and style, obviously)

On-field kits are made with the latest adidas tech to keep players cool under pressure, while the fan versions use moisture-wicking fabric to stay dry. Whether you’re in the stands or the streets, these kits are made to perform.

And… the drop doesn’t stop at kits. There’s a pre-match jersey inspired by Anfield’s Shankly Gates, a Z.N.E. Anthem jacket with a ‘YNWA’ hood detail, and a special LFC edition of the adidas Samba trainer, complete with gold lettering and the club crest.

Dubai goes red… Burj Khalifa style!

To mark the launch, adidas turned the world’s tallest building into a glowing tribute to Liverpool. The Burj Khalifa lit up in full red on August 1, taking over the Dubai skyline with a massive LFC display. It was loud, proud, and impossible to miss… AKA the perfect way to celebrate adidas’ launch of the clubs new kits.

TO TOP IT ALL OFF…

adidas and LFC dropped a film titled ‘Your Dream. Our Reality’. It follows a young girl on a surreal journey through Liverpool legends, epic moments, and current stars like Salah — ending in a dreamlike scene on the Anfield pitch. Goosebumps.

From the pitch to the cities skyline, this launch set the tone for what’s next.