All The Fun Things To Do Before Dave Chappelle’s Show In Abu Dhabi

If you’re heading to Abu Dhabi for Dave Chappelle’s highly anticipated show on June 27 (get your tix here if you haven’t yet), you’ve already made a great choice. But why not make the most of your trip to the capital by turning it into a full-day experience? Before the comedy icon takes the stage…

Treat yourself to a world-class cultural escape at Louvre Abu Dhabi—a must-visit destination just minutes away from the city’s entertainment venues!

A Day of Art, Inspiration… And Air-Conditioned Comfort

Start your day immersed in creativity with Louvre Abu Dhabi’s awe-inspiring collection of global masterpieces. New highlights include works from Giacometti and Kandinsky, a stunning 14th-century Mosque lamp, and the 2-metre Filipino masterpiece, Una Bulaqueña by Juan Luna. For families, the Children’s Museum is currently hosting Picturing the Cosmos, a playful and interactive exhibition perfect for young minds.

Fuel Up In Style

Need a spot to unwind with unbeatable views? Head to Aptitude Café, where stunning museum backdrops meet mouthwatering bites. Whether you’re catching up with friends or soaking in the scenery solo, this laid-back café serves up a tempting menu of hot dishes, breakfast favourites, pastries, and the speciality coffee locals love. It’s the perfect place to chill, snap that perfect shot, and fuel up before or after your museum adventure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by APTITUDE — Café & Eatery (@aptitude.ae)

Shop, Paddle & Soak It All In

Before you leave, explore the Louvre Abu Dhabi boutique, stocked with curated books, art-inspired gifts and summer finds. Feeling adventurous? Try catamarans around the museum’s unique architecture, where you can take in the striking views from the water—yes, even in summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louvre Abu Dhabi (@louvreabudhabi)

Price

Adults: AED 60

UAE Military, UAE Teachers & Workshop Ticket Holder: AED 35

With your Emirates ID, you’re in luck! Get 30% off your entry ticket, making it the perf time to explore this iconic museum at a great value. Plus, admission is complimentary for visitors under 18.