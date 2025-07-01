AP Dhillon’s About To Shake Dubai (Again)!!!

The man, the myth, the brown munda… AP Dhillon is making a fiery return to Dubai this September 7, and it’s already shaping up to be THE night of 2025! After a sold-out debut at Coca-Cola Arena in February last year, the global superstar is bringing the heat back to the very same stage. So folksss, if you missed it the first time… well, let’s just say this is your redemption arc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

Presented by Live Nation Middle East and Team Innovation, the concert promises all the things AP fans live for: genre-bending beats, desi pride, jaw-dropping visuals, and a crowd that knows every word.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just vibing to Dil Nu on repeat, this is your moment.

This isn’t just a concert… it’s a full-blown celebration of culture, music, and the unapologetic swag that AP Dhillon brings to every stage he touches. From London to LA to Ludhiana, his sound connects millions and Dubai is next in line for another unforgettable night.

Important Deets

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

When: 7 September 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at AED 295

Get your tixxx from here & here!

This one’s going to sell out fast. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Hit up your crew, secure your spots, and get ready to sing your heart out.