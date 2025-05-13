Sponsored

Audi’s New Dubai Showroom Is Like A Luxe Playground For Car Lovers!

By

Car fans, tech geeks, and Audi lovers—this one’s for you!

Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles has officially opened a jaw-dropping new showroom in Dubai, and it’s not just a showroom… It’s a whole experience!

Think luxury, cutting-edge design, and digital everything—all under one sleek roof. It’s the first of its kind in the region and sets a global standard for the future of car retail.

The Audi Progressive Retail Showroom is three floors on Sheikh Zayed Road, and it has it all

You’ll find the latest sedans and SUVs, pre-owned certified models, Audi Sport cars, and the fully electric e-tron range. It’s packed with digital touchpoints and built for a smooth, modern customer journey.

You can explore, interact, and maybe even fall in love—with a car, of course.

Audi showcased its legendary past and bold vision for the future at the launch. Classic models like the Audi 60 Sedan and Quattro stood alongside the regional debut of the Audi A6 e-tron and new Q5. VIPs, Audi execs, and Dubai Police were all there—along with plenty of style.

If you’re in Dubai and even remotely into cars, this new Audi space is a must-see. Consider it the future of car shopping… and it’s already here.

Post Views: 210
Sponsored Logo
Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Audi importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.
Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, our dealership network covers the UAE, ensuring that the Audi experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.
For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-dubai.com.
Visit 's Official Website
On Instagram
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service