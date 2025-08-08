Billboard Star Shubh Is Bringing The Supreme Tour to Dubai And Tickets are Selling Out Fast!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Billboard Star and Punjabi Rapper Shubh’s FINALLY bringing the fire to Dubai! And the city’s saying their shukran’s to the Rap Lords for making this happen…!
For those who aren’t plugged to Punjabi bangers, this is THE guy who’ll get you hooked to the music for sure. Shubh’s been rollin’ fully sold-out shows across North America and Canada, and now it’s time for Dubai to tune into “Still Rollin” ..!
District is a new app launched in town to make life a looot easier. They put together every event worth your time – dining, partying, dancing to lose that extra weight from all that dining – District would have it all.
And that’s exactly where you’ll find your best tix for Shubh’s ‘The Supreme Tour’ in Dubai!
Download the District app right now. Book your spot for the most-anticipated gig of this year. Save yourself from the FOMO!
📍 Where: Coca-Cola Arena
⏰ When: October 5, 2025
❓ How to book: Tickets are live on the District App on August 8th, 2025 at 11:11am
The ticket’s are going to sell out FAST, make sure to get yours now!
