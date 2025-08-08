Billboard Star Shubh Is Bringing The Supreme Tour to Dubai And Tickets are Selling Out Fast!

Billboard Star and Punjabi Rapper Shubh’s FINALLY bringing the fire to Dubai! And the city’s saying their shukran’s to the Rap Lords for making this happen…!

Shubh is making the much-awaited Dubai debut at Coca-Cola Arena this October 5th, and ticket sales are now LIVE on the District App

For those who aren’t plugged to Punjabi bangers, this is THE guy who’ll get you hooked to the music for sure. Shubh’s been rollin’ fully sold-out shows across North America and Canada, and now it’s time for Dubai to tune into “Still Rollin” ..!

Why it’s a big deal?

Middle-East’s first-ever tour by Rapper Shubh

Top-streamed artist globally in the desi rap game – we’re talking UK Singles Charts, Canadian’s Hot 100, Indian Billboards, and much much more

Tickets live – meaning early access, better seats, you gotta chop-chop!

Main Deets!

📍 Where: Coca-Cola Arena

⏰ When: October 5, 2025

❓ How to book: Tickets are live on the District App on August 8th, 2025 at 11:11am

The ticket’s are going to sell out FAST, make sure to get yours now!