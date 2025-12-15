Brad Pitt Just Made Oscar-Worthy Coffee And It’s Perfetto

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Brad Pitt may be one of Hollywood’s biggest icons, but somehow, watching him brew coffee at home feels… effortlessly natural. And that’s the point. His latest De’Longhi spot isn’t just about star power or cinematic flair; it’s about celebrating the simple, joyful ritual of making the perfect cup of coffee, the Perfetto way.
De’Longhi brings Italian coffee culture to life through the Perfetto philosophy. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film lightly sprinkles in his signature humour and warmth, but the heart of it is much simpler: coffee should be easy, personal, and genuinely enjoyable.
View this post on Instagram
Brad Pitt embodies that ease. No drama, no fuss… just a calm morning, a touch of Italian charm, and a perfectly brewed cup. His quiet, relatable routine mirrors what De’Longhi aims to champion: finding small pockets of pleasure in everyday moments.
View this post on Instagram
At the centre of this philosophy are De’Longhi’s Eletta Explore and Rivelia machines, which elevate home brewing into a personalised experience. These machines offer:
Whether it’s a creamy latte, a chilled iced coffee, or a bold espresso, the Eletta Explore and Rivelia make it your coffee, exactly how you like it.
View this post on Instagram
Brad Pitt showcasing a calming, everyday coffee ritual.
Taika Waititi adding a soft cinematic charm.
And De’Longhi highlighting the joy of personalised, café-quality coffee at home.
That’s the Perfetto way.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service