Brad Pitt Just Made Oscar-Worthy Coffee And It’s Perfetto

Brad Pitt may be one of Hollywood’s biggest icons, but somehow, watching him brew coffee at home feels… effortlessly natural. And that’s the point. His latest De’Longhi spot isn’t just about star power or cinematic flair; it’s about celebrating the simple, joyful ritual of making the perfect cup of coffee, the Perfetto way.

De’Longhi brings Italian coffee culture to life through the Perfetto philosophy. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film lightly sprinkles in his signature humour and warmth, but the heart of it is much simpler: coffee should be easy, personal, and genuinely enjoyable.

That’s the essence of “The Perfetto Instruction for Use,” a reminder that great coffee doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s about pressing a button, taking a moment, and enjoying a ritual that fits seamlessly into real life

Brad Pitt. Taika Waititi. A coffee machine with BUTTONS OF MAGIC

Brad Pitt embodies that ease. No drama, no fuss… just a calm morning, a touch of Italian charm, and a perfectly brewed cup. His quiet, relatable routine mirrors what De’Longhi aims to champion: finding small pockets of pleasure in everyday moments.

Coffee made simple: Eletta Explore & Rivelia

At the centre of this philosophy are De’Longhi’s Eletta Explore and Rivelia machines, which elevate home brewing into a personalised experience. These machines offer:

One-touch simplicity

Barista-level quality at home

A wide range of hot and iced drinks

Customisation based on your taste and mood

A clean, fuss-free process

Whether it’s a creamy latte, a chilled iced coffee, or a bold espresso, the Eletta Explore and Rivelia make it your coffee, exactly how you like it.

Bottom line…

Brad Pitt showcasing a calming, everyday coffee ritual.

Taika Waititi adding a soft cinematic charm.

And De’Longhi highlighting the joy of personalised, café-quality coffee at home.

That’s the Perfetto way.