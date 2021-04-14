Latest
When Life Gives You Caesars You Turn It Into A Staycay At Caesars Palace Dubai... & Not A Salad
People travel far & wide for a perfect holiday, but we lucky folks have this luxe hotel right in our city.
Caesars Palace Dubai is staycay GOALS.
This posh hotel is in a thrilling location, has a beach outside, a billion activities inside, it really is one heck of a summer escape especially when the weather isn’t 40+ degrees yet.
Caesars Palace Dubai is home to luxury accommodations and is inviting all UAE residents down to indulge in their pampering staycay amenities.
Picture this: You’re lounging by the pool, drink in hand, with a light sunkissed tan, beside you – boo is enjoying some snacks while looking like a snacc and eventually you call it a night & go back to your luxe room for some romantic in-room dining #GOALS!
Can’t relate… need to find a boo first but anyhoo… this vision could truly be you living your best life for 30% off.
What are the benefits you ask? Ummm for starters, a complimentary brekkie for 2 PLUS a SUPER 30% off best available rates!
Discounts on discounts… yup that’s what we like to hear.
Next UP: 2 FREE passes to Laguna Waterpark and The Green Planet and A FREE dinner to a participating resto!
(Dinner at any of the participating Caesars Palace Dubai restos OR choose to dine in and select from an enticing in-room dining menu)
Also, you can enjoy:
- Access to Empire Club – kids’ club
- Wi-Fi Internet access
- Access to the private beach and temp-controlled infinity pools
Ou la laaaaaaaa! This is what you call Royal. Pampering.
*This offer only applies to UAE residents.
BOOK NOW!
Call +971 4556 6666 for reservations or inquiries.
To make a restaurant booking, contact +971 4556 6466, or email stay@caesarsdubai.ae.
Terms & Conditions
- Subject to availability at the time of booking.
- Only available for guests holding a valid Emirates ID.
- Inclusive of Daily Breakfast for two per room, per night.
- Inclusive of dinner at any of the participating Caesars Palace Dubai restaurants or In-Room Dining. A dining reservation is required, it is based on availability.
- Offer not valid in conjunction with any other promotion.
- Subject to prevailing taxes and service fee.
- Blackout dates apply and vary by property.
- In case of dispute, Caesars Palace Dubai reserves the right of final decision.
- Book and stay by 11 April – 26 December 2021.