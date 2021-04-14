د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

When Life Gives You Caesars You Turn It Into A Staycay At Caesars Palace Dubai... & Not A Salad 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

People travel far & wide for a perfect holiday, but we lucky folks have this luxe hotel right in our city.

Caesars Palace Dubai is staycay GOALS.

This posh hotel is in a thrilling location, has a beach outside, a billion activities inside, it really is one heck of a summer escape especially when the weather isn’t 40+ degrees yet.

Caesars Palace Dubai is home to luxury accommodations and is inviting all UAE residents down to indulge in their pampering staycay amenities.

Picture this: You’re lounging by the pool, drink in hand, with a light sunkissed tan, beside you – boo is enjoying some snacks while looking like a snacc and eventually you call it a night & go back to your luxe room for some romantic in-room dining #GOALS!

Can’t relate… need to find a boo first but anyhoo… this vision could truly be you living your best life for 30% off.

What are the benefits you ask? Ummm for starters, a complimentary brekkie for 2 PLUS a SUPER 30% off best available rates!

Discounts on discounts… yup that’s what we like to hear.

via GIPHY

Next UP: 2 FREE passes to Laguna Waterpark and The Green Planet and A FREE dinner to a participating resto!

(Dinner at any of the participating Caesars Palace Dubai restos OR choose to dine in and select from an enticing in-room dining menu)

Also, you can enjoy:

  • Access to Empire Club – kids’ club
  • Wi-Fi Internet access
  • Access to the private beach and temp-controlled infinity pools

Ou la laaaaaaaa! This is what you call Royal. Pampering.

*This offer only applies to UAE residents.

BOOK NOW!

Call +971 4556 6666 for reservations or inquiries.

To make a restaurant booking, contact +971 4556 6466, or email stay@caesarsdubai.ae.

Terms & Conditions

  • Subject to availability at the time of booking.
  • Only available for guests holding a valid Emirates ID.
  • Inclusive of Daily Breakfast for two per room, per night.
  • Inclusive of dinner at any of the participating Caesars Palace Dubai restaurants or In-Room Dining. A dining reservation is required, it is based on availability.
  • Offer not valid in conjunction with any other promotion.
  • Subject to prevailing taxes and service fee.
  • Blackout dates apply and vary by property.
  • In case of dispute, Caesars Palace Dubai reserves the right of final decision.
  • Book and stay by 11 April – 26 December 2021.

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?