Carrefour Launches KASA Making Sustainable Homeware Easier To Access In The UAE

Heads up, UAE shoppers, Carrefour just made upgrading your home way more fun. Meet KASA, a European homeware brand that’s all about sustainable, high-quality, and affordable pieces for modern living.

The best part? KASA is available both in select Carrefour stores and online, so whether you love the thrill of in-store shopping or scrolling from your couch, getting your hands on stylish home essentials just got super easy.

Everything You Need, All in One Place…

Carrefour teamed up with SONAE MC to bring a range of homeware that’s as practical as it is pretty. From linens and tableware to cookware, small appliances, décor, and kitchen must-haves, everything is designed to last. And yes, those cast iron cookware pieces you’ve been dreaming of? They’re here, and they’re premium.

This launch isn’t just about looking good, it’s about making life at home better and more sustainable. KASA’s European collection uses responsible materials and packaging, blending durability with thoughtful design at prices that actually make sense.

Refresh Your Home

So if your kitchen, living room, or bedroom is begging for a little refresh, KASA at Carrefour is your new go-to. Stylish, sustainable, and easy to access, what’s not to love?