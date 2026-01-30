Celebrate Lunar New Year At IKEA With Chinese Classics From AED 15

IKEA is bringing a tasty twist to the Lunar New Year with a special menu full of classic Chinese favourites. Available until February 2, it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself (and the kids!) without breaking the bank.

A spread of Chinese classics

This Lunar New Year, IKEA Restaurant is serving up a feast of traditional Chinese dishes that adults and kids will love. You can dig into Sweet & Sour Chicken, Kung Pao Prawns, Mongolian Beef Stir Fry, and Chili Chicken with Sautéed Capsicum, all starting at just AED 25.

For something a little different, try the Whole Seabream with Ginger Soya. A perfectly cooked, flaky fish with a gentle warmth and rich umami flavours. Vegetables, Fried Rice, and Stir-Fried Veggies are also on the menu starting at AED 15, making it easy to mix and match your favourites. And for dim sum fans, an assortment of Dim Sum is available as an add-on for only AED 3… YUUUMM!

Soup, noodles and live stations

No feast is complete without soup and noodles, and IKEA has you covered. Warm up with Chicken Sweet Corn Soup (AED 9) or Hot and Sour Soup (AED 7), both packed with comforting flavour. Then head over to the live noodle station, where fresh, made-to-order noodles come in at just AED 29. Watching them being cooked right in front of you adds a little extra excitement to your Lunar New Year feast.

You can celebrate across the REGION!

The Lunar New Year menu isn’t just for UAE fans. Food lovers in Oman and Qatar can also enjoy the same limited-time dishes at their local IKEA Restaurants. So no matter where you are in the region, you can join in the celebration and ring in the Year of the Horse with TASTY Chinese treats.

When & where?

DON’T WAIT!

Head to any IKEA Restaurant in the UAE, Oman, or Qatar from 11:30am to 9:30pm before February 2. If you’re craving noodles, dim sum, soups, or seafood, there’s plenty to fill your plate and start the Lunar New Year on a DELICIOUS note.