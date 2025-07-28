CFI Smashes Records With $1.51 Trillion In Trades This Quarter!

Big news from CFI Financial Group!

The global online trading platform just hit a massive milestone — $1.51 trillion in trading volume in the second quarter of 2025

That brings their total for the first half of the year to $2.79 trillion, which is more than double what they did in the same period last year.

More Traders, More Action!

CFI’s community of traders is growing fast:

More funded accounts — up 60% from last year

More active users — up 84% from the first half of 2024

It’s clear: more people are jumping into trading with CFI than ever before.

New CEO, Same Winning Streak

There’s a new face leading the way — Ziad Melhem is now the Group CEO, taking over during this record-breaking quarter. Meanwhile, CFI co-founders Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury are staying on as Chairman and Vice Chairman.

Global Expansion + New Projects

CFI is growing fast with some exciting global moves, including the launch of CFI South Africa and CFI Bahrain with support from the Central Bank, and the debut of CFI Academy — a fresh, accessible way to learn everything about trading and investing.

CFI teamed up with some big names this quarter, becoming the Official Online Trading Partner of the 2025 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four and the Official Partner of Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. And the biggest headline? Tennis legend and entrepreneur Maria Sharapova has joined CFI as its Global Brand Ambassador — talk about a power move!

CFI Keep On Winning…

CFI isn’t just growing — they’re being recognized for it too! Recent awards include:

Best Broker in the Middle East

Most Transparent FX Broker

Best Trading Tools – Africa… and more!

What’s next? Ziad Melhem says the best is yet to come:

“We’re not just breaking records — we’re building the future of trading. And we’re just getting started.”

With a world-class team, global reach and big plans ahead, CFI is making serious moves in 2025.