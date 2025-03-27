Good Vibes Village Is Bringing Non-Stop Fun To Club Social Abu Dhabi This April 18-20!

YEAH YEAH!

Club Social is back, and this time it’s not only about the music—it’s about the ULTIMATE festival hangout! Good Vibes Village is where the party starts before the concerts even begin. Happening from April 18-20 at Etihad Park, Yas Island, this festival village is your go-to spot for non-stop fun, games, and, of course, good vibes.

This three-day festival is packing a star-studded lineup, and missing it? Nope, Not an option. You’re about to dance, sing, and lose your voice—totally worth it!

What to expect? Talking DJ sets, food trucks serving up ALL your faves, arcade games, arts & crafts, and even a 360 Glam Box for that perfect festival selfie. It doesn’t stop there, you’ll also be surprised by the amount of the fun activities they have to offer… SPOILER ALERT: IT’S A LOT! So, if you’re here to vibe with friends, bring the fam, or just meet cool people, this is the place to be.

And here’s the best part—if the FOMO kicks in and you decide you need to see Usher, Snow Patrol, Raye, The Kooks, London Grammar and more live, you can upgrade your village ticket on the day and head straight to the concerts!

Timings & Tickets:

April 18 & 19: 5 PM – 12 AM

5 PM – 12 AM April 20: 4 PM – 11 PM

4 PM – 11 PM Village-only entry: AED 25 (Club Social ticketholders enter free!)

Day 1 is bringing all the feels!

Snow Patrol will take the stage with their iconic hits like “Chasing Cars” and “Run,” plus favorites from their platinum albums Final Straw and Eyes Open. Expect all the heart and cinematic vibes—they never miss.

Also joining the lineup are The Kooks, the British indie rock legends behind bops like “Naive” and “She Moves in Her Own Way.” They’re mixing old-school classics with fresh tracks from their latest album 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark. Indie lovers, this one’s for you…

And the party doesn’t stop there! Dubai-based DJ Swanahh will kick off the hangout vibes with a fire mix of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and electronic beats—guaranteed to keep you moving. Moreover, on the main stage, 13 Daze, the champs of Club Social 2022’s Battle of the Bands, will bring raw, intense riffs to rock the crowd. And to wrap up the night, Flipp’Side will take over the after-party with his signature high-energy R&B, hip-hop, and electronic remixes.

Day 2: The Usher takeover…

Usher is bringing his Past, Present, Future tour to Abu Dhabi, celebrating three decades of R&B and pop hits—expect all the bangers and maybe even some smooth moves. Warming up the crowd, DJ Ragy will set the mood with deep house and techno vibes, while Remix Rich keeps the energy high with genre-blending remixes of hip-hop, EDM, and trap.

And just when you think the night’s over, Nuff Said will shut it down with a killer mix of R&B, hip-hop, and unstoppable beats.

Day 3: The GRAND finale

Raye will bring her mix of pop, R&B, and electronic hits, while London Grammar’s dreamy sound sets the perfect evening vibe. DJ Nad will kick off the hangout area with deep house and techno, and Dana Naidu featuring the Tasty Biscuits will open the main stage with alternative R&B and energetic jams. Jasmine Ruby will close the festival with an electrifying after-party—because the fun doesn’t stop here! Get your ticket for a weekend full of NON-STOP vibes Music lovers can grab single-day tickets for their favorite artists with General Admission and Golden Circle options. Bringing the crew? The Friend Bundle starts at AED 245 per person for four. For those who want the full experience, two-day and three-day passes are also up for grabs. Come for the games, stay for the vibes, and make the most of the last of the outdoor season! The HOT deets: The highly anticipated Club Social festival is bringing major stars like Usher, Snow Patrol, Raye, The Kooks, and more! When? April 18th to 20th 2025 Where? Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Price? Depending on the package