Comedy Season 2025 Is Already A Hit — And There’s More Big Names On The Way!

2024 had an EPIC week of laughter, also known as Comedy Week. It was such a huge success that in 2025, the organisers doubled down and turned it into a full-fledged season!

The comedy extravaganza, running till July 12, 2025, at Yas Island’s iconic Etihad Arena, has already brought the house down with performances from a number of comedy legends!

After the knockout success of last year’s debut season, the 2025 edition is turning up the funny with a global dream team of stand-up legends, Emmy winners, internet kings, Netflix icons, and arena-fillers. So if you love stand-up, pop culture roasts, or just want to escape the heat with some heat-lifting hilarity – this is your sign.

So far, it’s been one for the books…

Trevor Noah kicked things off with his sharp wit and soul-searching humour on April 26.

Kevin Hart lit up the stage on May 2 with his laugh-a-second stand-up show.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brought the laughs on May 3, making his Abu Dhabi debut.

Michael McIntyre charmed the audience with his cheeky British banter on May 10.

Jo Koy had the crowd roaring with laughter on May 29, showcasing his unique blend of family humour and cultural anecdotes.

Gad Elmaleh wowed the audience with his French-Moroccan humour on May 30, blending storytelling and observational genius.

Each event has been a huge success, setting a high bar for comedy lovers across the UAE. But hold your horses – the best is yet to come!

Pete Davidson is bringing chaos and charm on June 25

Pete Davidson, the king of self-deprecating humour and unexpected punchlines, is landing in Abu Dhabi with his signature chaotic charm. Get ready for an evening of awkward stories, raw honesty, and laugh-out-loud moments that only Pete can deliver.

Dave Chappelle is bringing brilliance and boldness on June 27

Dave Chappelle, a true comedy icon, is hitting the Abu Dhabi stage with his razor-sharp wit and fearless takes. Expect thought-provoking humour, clever insights, and the kind of bold storytelling that’s made him one of the greatest to ever do it.

Bill Burr is bringing unfiltered truths on July 12

The master of unfiltered truths and sarcasm, Bill Burr is finally making his way to Abu Dhabi. Expect biting commentary, off-the-wall anecdotes, and the kind of no-holds-barred humour that’s earned him legendary status.

There are also 4 confirmed city-wide comedy shows coming up

Nurlan Saburov on June 20, Mina & Friends on June 24, and lastly Mohamed Helmy, and Nataly Aukar on June 28!

With more names dropping soon, this is shaping up to be a once-in-a-lifetime laugh-a-palooza!

Wanna be the first to know when presale drops? Of course, you do…

Head over to their website and get on the laugh train before it leaves the station.

Whether you’re a die-hard comedy nerd or just looking for a night of escape and nonstop laughs, Abu Dhabi Comedy Season 2025 is the event to mark on your calendar.